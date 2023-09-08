US Open women's final predictions & tennis betting tips: Gauff can claim first Slam singles trophy

Where to watch

US Open women's final preview

An all-American US Open women's singles final was thwarted in the last instance by Aryna Sabalenka digging as deep as possible to pip Madison Keys, but the Flushing Meadows title match should still be a cracker with the second seed taking on red-hot home favourite Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka may be shading the experience stakes by virtue of being the only one of the pair to have won a Grand Slam singles crown - she beat Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park in January. But Gauff's talent, current form and confidence more than make up for her going into the final a maiden at major level and the teenager, who will be roared on by the partisan New York City crowd, looks worth a decent bet.

Gauff had no answer to Iga Swiatek on the Pole's preferred clay in the French Open final last season, but the 19-year-old's playing field looks considerably more level, perhaps even slanted in her favour, for her second Slam decider.

The Atlanta native has won her last 11 singles matches - a personal record - while a streak of 17 triumphs in 18 such outings has also seen her lift silverware in Washington DC and Cincinnati. That's not quite as hot as the run Andy Roddick was on before the American won his only Slam singles crown at Flushing Meadows in 2003, but it's not far off.

And there's a tie-in to the Roddick victory too, because Brad Gilbert was the man in A-Rod's corner 20 years ago and the legendary 'Winning Ugly' coach and former player has also hooked up with Gauff, and her full-time coach Pere Riba, for this year's final major.

Sabalenka, who will replace Swiatek as world number one on Monday, took Gauff apart 6-4 6-0 in their most recent meeting, in the Indian Wells quarter-finals in March. But Gauff is playing a lot better now and the fact that she had won three of the pair's four previous clashes prior to that California hammering is probably more telling.

In a nutshell, even though their first four matches were close, Gauff knows she can beat Sabalenka and will go into the final with a great deal going for her.

Gauff has dropped three sets en route to the final, two more than Sabalenka, but that's not a great concern, especially as the American looked to have upped her game in quarter and semi-final victories over Jelena Ostapenko and the ultra-consistent Karolina Muchova.

Gauff was advised at 15-2 before the tournament started, which was less than half the odds she was for the Big Apple before she won in Cincinnati. But for anyone who did not back the brilliant youngster at the outset, she can still be supported to claim home Grand Slam glory.

