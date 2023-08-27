US Open men's singles outright predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: Alcaraz poised to make it a successful title defence

Where to watch US Open men's singles

Amazon Prime, from 4pm Monday

Best bets

Carlos Alcaraz to win men's singles

3pts 2-1 BoyleSports

Hubert Hurkacz to win second quarter

1pt 6-1 general

Tommy Paul to win third quarter

1pt 11-2 general

US Open men's singles previews

As the market expected, the big two came to the fore at Wimbledon, where Carlos Alcaraz upset Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final, and the bookmakers are expecting more of the same at the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season.

As at the All England Club, Djokovic is favoured by the layers in his pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam title triumph at a best-priced 6-5 while Alcaraz is a 2-1 chance for a successful title defence.

That may have something to do with their recent encounter at the Cincinnati Masters when the two renewed their rivalry in the final and Djokovic came out triumphant despite losing the opening set.

However, that contest was played over three sets and the 36-year-old only narrowly prevailed 5-7 7-6 7-6, highlighting how little there may be to separate them.

The Serbian veteran has to prove he can still match Alcaraz over five sets at this stage of his career while only three of his 23 Grand Slam victories have come in New York, the latest of which was back in 2018.

Djokovic was unable to compete in last season’s event due to Covid vaccine rules, which made things easier for Alcaraz as he made his Grand Slam breakthrough.

But even though Djokovic will be determined to get his revenge, it is hard to see why Alcaraz isn’t rated a clear favourite.

The Spanish world number one has lost only six of his 59 matches this season, winning six titles, and longer-format encounters are only going to aid his cause.

Alcaraz has to mix it with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner in his half of the draw, and that may be another factor in Djokovic's shorter price.

But 20-year-old Alcaraz has won on two of his last three Grand Slam starts - he was beaten in the French Open semi-final - and he could dominate the major scene for many years to come.

Alcaraz should have few early scares until things heat up in the quarter-final, where either Zverev or Sinner could lie in wait.

However, the Murcia man has won three of his four hard-court meetings with Sinner, including an epic five-set quarter-final last year, while his latest clash with Zverev resulted in a resounding 6-1 6-2 success.

Medvedev, champion in 2021, could be lurking in the final four, but the Russian’s levels have dipped since Wimbledon. He lost to Alex De Minaur in the quarter-final in Toronto and then in the last 16 in Cincinnati against Zverev.

Given Medvedev’s form, a chance can be taken on Hubert Hurkacz winning the second quarter at his expense and securing his second Grand Slam semi-final, having reached the last four at Wimbledon in 2021.

The Pole has been a model of consistency this season and arrives at Flushing Meadows in excellent shape having made the semis in Cincinnati.

Hurkacz was unfortunate to bump into Alcaraz there, just as he did in the last 16 in Toronto, but he took both contests to a decider and in Cincy had earlier overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coric.

Karen Khachanov has been sidelined since the French Open and eighth seed Andrey Rublev has lost each of his last three matches, so the early draw looks good for Hurkacz.

Djokovic should go deep and is likely to contend but the third quarter is a more open betting heat, with Danish talent Holger Rune the 9-2 favourite to come through that section.

But Rune has not long returned from injury and last season’s semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe is seemingly operating way below the levels of 2022.

Last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud has to be feared but slight preference is for Tommy Paul, who made the semi-final of the Canadian Open, defeating Alcaraz in the process.

Alcaraz got his revenge on Paul in Cincinnati but that still rates among the best form on offer and the American made the semi-final of the Australian Open this year.

