Swedish Open & Hall of Fame Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Zverev should impress

As the dust settles on Wimbledon and the grass-court season winds down, there are a handful of intriguing tournaments taking place on the ATP and WTA tours this week.

Perhaps the most eye-catching is the Swedish Open – an ATP 250 event taking place on the clay courts with its field headlined by Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

The trio are at the top of the betting above defending champion Francisco Cerundolo but of the three, Zverev makes the most appeal.

Ruud was of course a finalist at the French Open only last month but he has picked up just one title on the ATP tour this season and, although it was on a different surface, he looked short of confidence at Wimbledon, crashing out in the second round against unseeded Briton Liam Broady.

Rublev's record of 31 wins on the ATP tour this season is better than Ruud's (22-12) but he exited the French Open in the third round and Zverev is the better bet at a similar price.

Zverev returned to competitive tennis earlier this year and has had plenty of game time on clay, reaching the third round at each of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and Italian Open before making the semi-finals of the Geneva Open.

He followed that up by making the last four of the French Open, taking down Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov en route, before finishing the grass-court season with five wins from seven matches.

The big-hitting German is still finding his feet on the ATP tour but looked in good form at Wimbledon and the tournament in Bastad should present Zverev with a good opportunity for silverware.

Roberto Bautista Agut takes top seed at the Swiss Open this week and will compete alongside Miomir Kecmanovic and Lorenzo Sonego among others, while one of the bigger women's events is the Budapest Grand Prix, featuring Bernarda Pera and Zhang Shuai.

But it is the men's Hall of Fame Open which offers up the best value with Adrian Mannarino worth a bet to win the title.

Taking place in Newport, Rhode Island in the USA, the ATP 250 event is on the grass courts and has attracted some notable Americans from Tommy Paul to Maxime Cressy.

But second seed Mannarino should cause a stir, having enjoyed a decent grass-court swing with a quarter-final appearance at Queen's before reaching the final of the Mallorca Open.

