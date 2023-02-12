Welsh Open predictions and snooker betting tips: In-form Trump primed to make amends for last year's near-miss

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport & BBC red button, 10am Monday

Best bets

Judd Trump

2pts 6-1 Hills, Paddy Power

Mark Williams

1pt 16-1 Paddy Power

Welsh Open preview

Judd Trump was no match for Joe Perry in last season's Welsh Open final, but the Ace in the Pack looks primed to go one better in Llandudno this week.

Trump can be at his most devastating when on a roll and the 2019 world champion heads to Wales with confidence on the rise.

The Bristolian started the year by claiming his second Masters crown, despite not being at his best, and built on that with a run to the final of the World Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old was beaten in Cheltenham in an epic final-frame decider by this season’s form player, Mark Allen, but it was further evidence that his performances are peaking.

Like all of the current top 16, Trump must first come through a held-over qualifier although David Grace is unlikely to pose Trump too many concerns. Victory would see him land in the weaker top half of the draw, where defending champion Perry is the tournament's top seed.

Trump also won Group Four of the Championship League in January, meaning he has prevailed in 14 of his 17 matches this year, and that upturn in form may make him tough to stop.

Home hero Mark Williams makes appeal given that victory in his qualifier against compatriot Michael White would also see him parachuted into the top half.

Runner-up to Trump at the Masters, Williams has held his form well all season having made at least the quarter-finals in six of his 11 tournaments.

The Welsh Potting Machine should be motivated to deliver in front of his home crowd and boasts strong claims in pursuit of a first ranking title since the British Open in 2021.

