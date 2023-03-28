Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Snooker tips

Wednesday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Magician can get his revenge on Milkins

Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the Tour Championship at the Bonus Arena in Hull

Shaun Murphy looks to be performing at the top of his game
Shaun Murphy looks to be performing at the top of his gameCredit: Naomi Baker

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Wednesday

Best bet

Shaun Murphy -2.5 frames
1pt 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Wednesday's Tour Championship preview 

Robert Milkins defeated Shaun Murphy 9-7 to claim the Welsh Open title in February, but the Milkman may struggle to repeat the trick against the Magician when they renew their rivalry in Wednesday's Tour Championship quarter-final clash.

Milkins is enjoying a dream season, not only winning in Wales but also making the semi-finals of the German Masters as well as reaching the last eight of the Players Championship.

But Murphy is second behind only Mark Allen on the one-year ranking list and he built on that Welsh Open disappointment by winning the Players Championship, in which he made light work of Mark Selby, Ryan Day, Kyren Wilson and Ali Carter to take the title, racking up 11 centuries along the way.

The Magician, the 2005 world champion and a three-time Crucible runner-up, often peaks at this time of year with Sheffield in mind and he will want to lay down his marker in the lead-up to the game's showpiece tournament.

Murphy is in excellent touch - the 40-year-old has made a break of at least 133 in each of his last five contests - and can inflict some revenge on Milkins, who has lost four of his seven starts since reigning supreme in Llandudno.

The Tour Championship's best-of-19 format should suit Murphy and there is every chance he can triumph by a margin of at least three frames.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 13:36, 28 March 2023
icon
more inSnooker tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSnooker tips