Wednesday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Magician can get his revenge on Milkins

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Wednesday

Best bet

Shaun Murphy -2.5 frames

1pt 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wednesday's Tour Championship preview

Robert Milkins defeated Shaun Murphy 9-7 to claim the Welsh Open title in February, but the Milkman may struggle to repeat the trick against the Magician when they renew their rivalry in Wednesday's Tour Championship quarter-final clash.

Milkins is enjoying a dream season, not only winning in Wales but also making the semi-finals of the German Masters as well as reaching the last eight of the Players Championship.

But Murphy is second behind only Mark Allen on the one-year ranking list and he built on that Welsh Open disappointment by winning the Players Championship, in which he made light work of Mark Selby, Ryan Day, Kyren Wilson and Ali Carter to take the title, racking up 11 centuries along the way.

The Magician, the 2005 world champion and a three-time Crucible runner-up, often peaks at this time of year with Sheffield in mind and he will want to lay down his marker in the lead-up to the game's showpiece tournament.

Murphy is in excellent touch - the 40-year-old has made a break of at least 133 in each of his last five contests - and can inflict some revenge on Milkins, who has lost four of his seven starts since reigning supreme in Llandudno.

The Tour Championship's best-of-19 format should suit Murphy and there is every chance he can triumph by a margin of at least three frames.

