Wednesday's Players Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Lisowski can showcase his scoring talents
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's Players Championship matches at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.
Where to watch
ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Wednesday
Best bet
Jack Lisowski to have the highest break v Luca Brecel 1pm
2pts 8-13 bet365, Coral & Ladbrokes
Gary Wilson to beat Ding Junhui 1pm
1pt 15-8 Coral, Ladbrokes
Wednesday's Players Championship preview
The final two last-16 Players Championship contests take place on Wednesday and the Wolverhampton crowd should be in for an entertaining afternoon.
Luca Brecel and Jack Lisowski, two of snooker’s most natural talents, clash in what should be an open, attacking affair, while Ding Junhui, a break-building sensation, meets fellow heavy-scorer Gary Wilson.
Brecel’s battle with Lisowski is a tricky match to call as both players are holding their form well, but Jackpot can reward punters with the highest match break.
Lisowski has had 27 centuries this season to Brecel’s 13, averaging one every 10.26 frames to the Belgian’s 17.08, and has had the highest break in seven of their eight previous meetings.
With both Ding and Wilson finding wins hard to come by, it could be worth siding with the Geordie outsider.
Ding is pretty unpredictable nowadays, highlighted by his run to the UK Championship final in November, but that is a tournament he never fails to get up for having won it three times.
However, his last two Players Championship appearances have ended at the first hurdle and he has played just five competitive matches this year, suffering back-to-back 4-0 defeats against Mark Williams and Cao Yupeng.
