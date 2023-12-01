UK Championship semi-final predictions and snooker betting tips: The Rocket set for another stern test

Where to watch

Live on BBC One, iPlayer, Eurosport & Discovery, from 1pm & 7pm Friday

Best bet

Over 9.5 frames in Ronnie O'Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei

1pt 11-10 bet365

18+ begambleaware.org

UK Championship semi-final predictions

Hossein Vafaei crumbled to a 13-2 defeat against Ronnie O’Sullivan at last season’s World Championships, but the Iranian should put up a better fist of things in their UK Championship semi-final.

That Crucible contest was billed as being a grudge match following the pre-match comments made by Vafaei, but the Rocket let his snooker do the talking in what was one-way traffic.

The Iranian will be determined to make up for that in the biggest match of his career to date and the manner of his tournament wins over Shaun Murphy, Matthew Selt and Zhang Anda suggest that is achievable.

Vafaei has compiled seven centuries during those three matches and hasn’t looked fazed by the conditions or the occasion.

The Rocket has looked at his brilliant best in patches yet he has been fortunate to come through two final-frame deciders against Robert Milkins and Zhou Yuelong.

Milkins had a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the final frame of his 6-5 defeat while Yuelong won four on the spin from 4-1 down before capsizing in the decider.

Vafaei may do similar but he is playing well enough to put himself in a winning position, which is why over 9.5 frames gets the nod at odds-against

