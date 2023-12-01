UK Championship semi-final predictions and snooker betting tips: The Rocket set for another stern test
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the semi-finals of the UK Championship at the York Barbican on Saturday
UK Championship semi-final predictions
Hossein Vafaei crumbled to a 13-2 defeat against Ronnie O’Sullivan at last season’s World Championships, but the Iranian should put up a better fist of things in their UK Championship semi-final.
That Crucible contest was billed as being a grudge match following the pre-match comments made by Vafaei, but the Rocket let his snooker do the talking in what was one-way traffic.
The Iranian will be determined to make up for that in the biggest match of his career to date and the manner of his tournament wins over Shaun Murphy, Matthew Selt and Zhang Anda suggest that is achievable.
Vafaei has compiled seven centuries during those three matches and hasn’t looked fazed by the conditions or the occasion.
The Rocket has looked at his brilliant best in patches yet he has been fortunate to come through two final-frame deciders against Robert Milkins and Zhou Yuelong.
Milkins had a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the final frame of his 6-5 defeat while Yuelong won four on the spin from 4-1 down before capsizing in the decider.
Vafaei may do similar but he is playing well enough to put himself in a winning position, which is why over 9.5 frames gets the nod at odds-against
Published on 1 December 2023
Last updated 17:55, 1 December 2023
