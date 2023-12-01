Racing Post logo
Snooker tips

UK Championship semi-final predictions and snooker betting tips: The Rocket set for another stern test

Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the semi-finals of the UK Championship at the York Barbican on Saturday

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts in the quarter-final match against Zhou Yuelong
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts in the quarter-final match against Zhou YuelongCredit: Tai Chengzhe

Where to watch

Live on BBC One, iPlayer, Eurosport & Discovery, from 1pm & 7pm Friday

Best bet

Over 9.5 frames in Ronnie O'Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei 
1pt 11-10 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

UK Championship semi-final predictions

Hossein Vafaei crumbled to a 13-2 defeat against Ronnie O’Sullivan at last season’s World Championships, but the Iranian should put up a better fist of things in their UK Championship semi-final.

That Crucible contest was billed as being a grudge match following the pre-match comments made by Vafaei, but the Rocket let his snooker do the talking in what was one-way traffic.

The Iranian will be determined to make up for that in the biggest match of his career to date and the manner of his tournament wins over Shaun Murphy, Matthew Selt and Zhang Anda suggest that is achievable.

Vafaei has compiled seven centuries during those three matches and hasn’t looked fazed by the conditions or the occasion.

The Rocket has looked at his brilliant best in patches yet he has been fortunate to come through two final-frame deciders against Robert Milkins and Zhou Yuelong.

Milkins had a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the final frame of his 6-5 defeat while Yuelong won four on the spin from 4-1 down before capsizing in the decider.

Vafaei may do similar but he is playing well enough to put himself in a winning position, which is why over 9.5 frames gets the nod at odds-against

Aaron Ashley

Published on 1 December 2023

Last updated 17:55, 1 December 2023

