UK Championship day six predictions and snooker betting tips: Brecel heading for a mouse trap

Zhang Anda to beat Luca Brecel

2pts 23-20 BoyleSports

Hossein Vafaei -1.5 frames v Matt Selt

1pt 10-11 general

UK Championship day six predictions

Seeing Zhang Anda quoted at 23-20 to beat the world champion might not be something you would have expected to read, but the Chinese cueman takes on Luca Brecel in the second round of the UK Championship on Thursday evening and rates a cracking bet.

The 31-year-old has displayed bags of improvement this season and Anda’s potential was realised when he landed the International Championship crown this month.

That was an exceptional effort and victory in China followed his appearance in the final of the English Open. Anda survived a final-frame showdown against Elliot Slessor in round one of the UK Championship and looks to have the belief and temperament to go with his break-building talents.

While Anda has been on the rise, Brecel has gone missing since he landed the Sheffield showpiece last season.

The Belgian Bullet declined the invitation to the Northern Ireland Open and Wuhan Open, was beaten in the first-round of the International Championship and Champion of Champions, and he failed to even qualify for the British Open.

Clearly, Brecel has the ability to win today’s contest but Anda is brimming with confidence and a below-par Belgian looks set to come up short.

Hossein Vafaei dumped Shaun Murphy out in the first round at the York Barbican and the Prince of Persia can rule Matt Selt.

Vafaei looked in excellent nick in that 6-4 win over Murphy, even if the Magician was short of his best, and the Iranian has shown marked progress over the last few seasons.

Selt can be pleased with a 6-3 first-round victory over Ali Carter, but the Romford potter may struggle to meet rising expectations.

Vafaei looks a solid bet giving up a 1.5-frame start on the handicap.

