UK Championship day seven predictions and snooker betting tips: Williams a worthy favourite

Best bets

Mark Williams to beat Ding Junhui

2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Judd Trump to beat Mark Selby

1pt 4-6 general

UK Championship day seven predictions

The first quarter-finals of the UK Championship set up two fantastic baize battles and a couple of standout wagers.

Ding Junhui’s 6-3 second-round victory over Tom Ford reads well but it wasn’t anywhere near as convincing as the scoreline suggests and Ford really should have led the match 5-2.

The Chinese sensation made breaks of 106, 110 and 126 in that tie, and while it was an impressive show of break-building, it was the routine misses that give major cause for concern when the three-time UK champ takes on Mark Williams on Friday.

Consistency has been in short supply for Ding in recent times and quarter-final appearances in the English Open and International Championship sandwiched a 5-0 defeat to Yuan Sijun in the opening round of the Wuhan Open.

If the Chinese potter makes mistakes against Williams, the Welshman won’t be shy in taking advantage.

The Cwm cueman made breaks of 100, 107 and 138 in a 6-4 second-round victory over Jamie Clarke, and Williams possess the all-round game to expose Ding’s deficiencies.

Mark Selby came through a thrilling final frame against Barry Hawkins on Wednesday night, but the Jester may not have the last laugh against Judd Trump.

The Ace has cruised past Pang Junxu and Jamie Jones, dropping only one frame on his way to the last eight, and it’s a continuation of what has been a brilliant few months for the Bristol potter.

Selby is not to be taken lightly but based on what we have seen this season Trump should probably be a little shorter than 4-6 to progress to the York semi-finals.

