UK Championship day four predictions and snooker betting tips: Higgins and Robertson face stiff competition

Where to watch

Live on BBC One, iPlayer, Eurosport & Discovery, from 1pm & 7pm

Best bet

Joe O'Connor to beat John Higgins 1pm

1pt 23-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Zhou Yuelong to beat Neil Robertson 7pm

2pts 6-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

UK Championship day four predictions

Tuesday’s UK Championship offering features four exceptional first-round ties with Triple Crown winners Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Neil Robertson all taking to the baize.

However, that illustrious trio may have to dig deep to seal their place in the last 16 as seven-time champion O'Sullivan faces 2020 World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill while Higgins meets the dangerous Joe O'Connor and Robertson goes toe-to-toe with the talented Zhou Yuelong.

The Rocket may be difficult to oppose, but O'Connor and Yuelong are certainly capable of landing knockout blows.

O'Connor had an excellent campaign last season, most notably when finishing runner-up to Gary Wilson at the Scottish Open, and his performances in qualifying suggest he is back in peak shape.

The Leicester cueman made breaks of 118, 101 and 94 in his 6-5 win over the improving Oliver Lines and he then ousted Stephen Maguire, the 2004 UK champion who was also runner-up as recently as 2019.

O’Connor goes into this clash sharp and is blessed with an excellent temperament so is unlikely to be overwhelmed by the occasion. He has also defeated Higgins twice in ranking tournaments.

The case for opposing Robertson is even easier to make as he has lost five of his last six matches, losing 4-1 to Jordan Brown and 6-1 to Daniel Wells in his two most recent events.

The Aussie has also been beaten by Sanderson Lam and Liam Highfield, two players outside the world’s top 50, since the start of October. With confidence low, Robertson could struggle to contain the scoring power of Zhou, a three-time ranking-tournament finalist.

