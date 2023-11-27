Racing Post logo
Snooker tips

UK Championship day four predictions and snooker betting tips: Higgins and Robertson face stiff competition

Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for day four of the UK Championship at the York Barbican on Tuesday

ADD IMAGE HERE

Where to watch

Live on BBC One, iPlayer, Eurosport & Discovery, from 1pm & 7pm

Best bet

Joe O'Connor to beat John Higgins 1pm
1pt 23-10 CoralLadbrokes

Zhou Yuelong to beat Neil Robertson 7pm
2pts 6-4 bet365CoralLadbrokes

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

UK Championship day four predictions

Tuesday’s UK Championship offering features four exceptional first-round ties with Triple Crown winners Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Neil Robertson all taking to the baize.

However, that illustrious trio may have to dig deep to seal their place in the last 16 as seven-time champion O'Sullivan faces 2020 World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill while Higgins meets the dangerous Joe O'Connor and Robertson goes toe-to-toe with the talented Zhou Yuelong.

The Rocket may be difficult to oppose, but O'Connor and Yuelong are certainly capable of landing knockout blows.

O'Connor had an excellent campaign last season, most notably when finishing runner-up to Gary Wilson at the Scottish Open, and his performances in qualifying suggest he is back in peak shape.

The Leicester cueman made breaks of 118, 101 and 94 in his 6-5 win over the improving Oliver Lines and he then ousted Stephen Maguire, the 2004 UK champion who was also runner-up as recently as 2019.

O’Connor goes into this clash sharp and is blessed with an excellent temperament so is unlikely to be overwhelmed by the occasion. He has also defeated Higgins twice in ranking tournaments.

The case for opposing Robertson is even easier to make as he has lost five of his last six matches, losing 4-1 to Jordan Brown and 6-1 to Daniel Wells in his two most recent events.

The Aussie has also been beaten by Sanderson Lam and Liam Highfield, two players outside the world’s top 50, since the start of October. With confidence low, Robertson could struggle to contain the scoring power of Zhou, a three-time ranking-tournament finalist.

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport

Published on 27 November 2023inSnooker tips

Last updated 16:11, 27 November 2023

