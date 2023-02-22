Thursday's Players Championship predictions and snooker betting tips

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Thursday

Best bet

Shaun Murphy to win 6-4 correct score

1pt 5-1 bet365, Betfred

Preview

Shaun Murphy showed his class in fending off Mark Selby's fightback in round one of the Players Championship and can take down another gutsy opponent in Ryan Day.

The Magician is seeded ten, Day two, but the layers and no doubt punters are going to struggle to make too many cases against Murphy.

Welsh Open finalist on Sunday after a week in which he reeled off six hundreds, he looked in good nick building up a 5-1 lead over Selby on Tuesday.

Selby pulled it back to 5-3 amid accusations that Murphy lost focus, a criticism he strenuously denied, before getting up in the ninth.

Day can't buy a win at the moment and has barely put a foot right since stunning Mark Allen to win the British Open in October.

Day failed to qualify for his beloved Welsh Open but a 102 break and a couple of half-centuries saw him steam clear of Chris Wakelin in his opener to win 6-2.

Murphy should be able to take this but Day can keep him honest.

