Six Red World Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Scottish duo may have been underestimated

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport, from 6.30am Monday

Best bets

John Higgins

1pt 8-1 general

Stephen Maguire

0.5pt 20-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Six Red World Championship preview

Stephen Maguire defeated compatriot John Higgins to win the Six Red World Championship when it was last staged in 2019 and the Scottish duo may have been underestimated on the tournament’s return in Thailand.

In an event missing Neil Robertson, Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson after qualifying, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump dominate the 32-runner field and they should both ease through as group winners.

However, the case for the runner-up of four years ago, Higgins, is also a compelling one after he ended a 13-month title drought with victory at last week’s Championship League.

The Wizard of Wishaw had looked short of confidence in the early part of the season but that win should have restored some belief and a group featuring Hossein Vafaei, Ken Doherty and Poramin Danjirakul means a last-16 place is his for the taking.

This shorter format certainly plays to Higgins’ strengths and the same can be said for fellow Scot Maguire, who not only won this event in 2019 but did so in 2014 too.

After a slow start to the season, the Glaswegian showed signs of promise in the recent Championship League, winning four of his seven games, and with group rival Ding Junhui failing to fire, he may also fancy his chances.

