Saturday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Selby may have the edge
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy in the Tour Championship semi-finals at the Bonus Arena, Hull, on Saturday
Where to watch
ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Saturday
Best bet
Mark Selby
2pts 4-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Saturday's Tour Championship semi-final predictions
Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy will head to this month’s World Snooker Championships as two of the leading title contenders and the Leicester cueman can lay down his marker with victory in this Tour Championship semi-final.
Selby clinched his fourth world title with a 18-15 win over Murphy in the 2021 final and bookmakers rightly give him the edge over this extended best-of-19 format.
The Jester from Leicester warmed up for this event with a title win at the WST Classic, while breaks of 132 and 131 inspired him to a 10-7 victory over Ryan Day in his Tour Championship quarter-final.
Murphy also made two centuries in his 10-8 success over Robert Milkins, showing he is still holding his form well after reaching the Welsh Open final and winning the Players Championship in February.
But while both score as heavily as anyone on the tour, Selby remains the more controlled of the pair and is extremely well suited to matches taking place over multiple sessions.
Murphy had found himself 5-1 down to Milkins in his opening game and a similarly slow start against master tactician Selby, who can return to the top of the world rankings for the first time in a year with victory in this contest, could be fatal.
Today's top sports betting stories
