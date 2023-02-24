Saturday's Players Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: In-form duo could put on a show

Where to watch

ITV3, 7pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 1.5 century breaks

1pt 7-10 bet365

Saturday's Players Championship preview

Shaun Murphy reeled off four centuries in a 6-0 whitewash of Ryan Day in his Players Championship quarter-final and spectators of the Magician’s last-four encounter with Kyren Wilson could be treated to another break-building masterclass.

Former world champion Murphy has continued where he left off in last week's Welsh Open. Having finished runner-up in that tournament, in which he made six centuries, the Magician defeated Mark Selby 6-3 in his opening game at the Aldersley Leisure Village before dismantling Day.

While that form perhaps makes Murphy a worthy favourite, his semi-final opponent also appears to be finding his groove. Since winning the European Masters in August, Wilson has struggled for consistency, but he has looked in excellent touch so far in Wolverhampton.

A 6-2 win over Zhou Yuelong, against whom he recorded breaks of 121 and 100, in round one was followed by a 6-1 rout of Gary Wilson which was signed off in style with another century.

So with both cueman performing well and, more importantly, scoring heavily, bettors could profit by backing this semi-final showdown to feature at least two centuries.

