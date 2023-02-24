Saturday's Players Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: In-form duo could put on a show
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Players Championship semi-final between Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy
Where to watch
ITV3, 7pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 1.5 century breaks
1pt 7-10 bet365
Saturday's Players Championship preview
Shaun Murphy reeled off four centuries in a 6-0 whitewash of Ryan Day in his Players Championship quarter-final and spectators of the Magician’s last-four encounter with Kyren Wilson could be treated to another break-building masterclass.
Former world champion Murphy has continued where he left off in last week's Welsh Open. Having finished runner-up in that tournament, in which he made six centuries, the Magician defeated Mark Selby 6-3 in his opening game at the Aldersley Leisure Village before dismantling Day.
While that form perhaps makes Murphy a worthy favourite, his semi-final opponent also appears to be finding his groove. Since winning the European Masters in August, Wilson has struggled for consistency, but he has looked in excellent touch so far in Wolverhampton.
A 6-2 win over Zhou Yuelong, against whom he recorded breaks of 121 and 100, in round one was followed by a 6-1 rout of Gary Wilson which was signed off in style with another century.
So with both cueman performing well and, more importantly, scoring heavily, bettors could profit by backing this semi-final showdown to feature at least two centuries.
