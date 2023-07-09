Championship League outright and snooker betting tips: Veteran Mark Davis could roll back the years

Where to watch the Championship League

Viaplay Sports Extra, from midday

Best bets for the Championship League

Mark Davis to win Group 19

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Championship League predictions

The third week of Championship League action begins on Monday with Groups 1 & 19 taking to the baize at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan was due to be the main attraction but the Rocket has pulled out of Group 1 and has been replaced by Michael Holt.

Scott Donaldson has assumed favouritism in O’Sullivan’s absence but Alfie Burden, fresh from Q-School success, and Rod Lawler could trouble the Scot. With that in mind, Group 19 looks a more attractive punting proposition.

Section favourite Noppon Saengkham is a classy performer but heisn’t the most consistent cueman on tour and the difference in price between the Thai and Mark Davis looks far too big.

Saengkham failed to progress from a section containing Anthony Hamilton, Ashley Hugill and Steven Hallworth last season and he has suffered a number of first-round exits this term.

Davis is in the twilight of his career, but the Hastings cueman only narrowly missed out on a spot at the World Championship in April and still retains enough ability to better his three Group 19 opponents.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport