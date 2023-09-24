British Open outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Trump a worthy favourite

Where to watch the British Open

ITV4 & Eurosport 1, from 1pm & 7pm Monday

Best bets for the British Open

Judd Trump

1pt each-way 13-2 Betfair , Paddy Power

Fan Zhengyi

0.5pts each-way 66-1 Coral , Ladbrokes

British Open predictions

World number one Ronnie O’Sullivan will be absent from this year’s British Open, but an ultra-competitive field remains for this televised ranking event.

Judd Trump heads the market and looks a fair favourite after a near-miss at the European Masters.

The Ace in the Pack was beaten 9-6 by Barry Hawkins in that event and was seen off by Mark Selby in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Despite disappointment in China, Trump looks in good nick and may also benefit from some home comforts, with this Cheltenham event not far from his Bristol base.

The 34-year-old had some close shaves last season but was victorious in the Masters and has a penalty-kick first-round tie against 18-year-old Anton Kazakov.

The random FA Cup style nature of the draw for this tournament has thrown up some tough ties, particularly for world champion Luca Brecel who takes on Ding Junhui in the first round.

That, and a tight turnaround after defeat in the Shanghai Masters final a matter of days ago, explains why Brecel is as big as 22-1 to win this tournament.

John Higgins has come in for steady support recently and is second-favourite after a run to the semi-finals of the European Masters.

However the Scot lost 6-5 from 5-2 up against Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals, again showing his tendency to falter in the big matches.

Higgins has lost seven of his last eight ranking finals and is passed over as a result.

At a much bigger price, the progressive Fan Zhengyi could outrun his considerable odds.

The 22-year-old won the European Masters last year and got the better of Mark Allen and Gary Wilson at the Shanghai Masters before bowing out to Neil Robertson in the last eight.

He is clearly in decent nick and has a winnable first-round tie against world number 95, Ross Muir.

