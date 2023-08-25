Rugby union predictions and tips: Saturday's World Cup warm-up matches

Where to watch England v Fiji

Amazon Prime, 3.15pm Saturday

Best bet

Under 50.5 points

2pts 10-11 bet365

England v Fiji preview

What England probably hoped would be a simple World Cup send-off against tier-two opponents now carries great significance as Steve Borthwick's men desperately need to nail some positives before they open their campaign against Argentina in two weeks.

One win in their last five, just four tries scored in those games, three red cards in their last four - the form doesn't read well for England, and it's tempting to oppose them against a Fijian outfit who have made great strides since they last visited Twickenham in 2016.

That match ended in a 58-15 defeat but the inclusion of the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby for the last two years has done a lot to help the cohesion of the team - five of the seven starting backs against England play for the Drua - and Fiji impressed in this year's Pacific Nations Cup, winning all three matches with a try-bonus point.

There are some familiar names in the Fiji side. Centres Waisea Nayacalevu and Semi Radradra have been dancing round defenders in the Top 14 and Premiership while number eight Viliame Mata is a favourite at Edinburgh.

But despite the attacking threat Fiji pose, the best bet might be to go under the points as England focus on structure, territory and defence in the wake of their bad run.

Owen Farrell is suspended but Steve Borthwick has stuck with the pragmatic George Ford rather than maverick Marcus Smith at fly-half while a midfield of Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence has plenty of physical presence.

England must make their mark in the physical exchanges from the start and this could turn into a slow-burner.

Where to watch Scotland v Georgia

Amazon Prime, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Scotland -23

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Scotland v Georgia preview

In marked contrast to England's World Cup build-up, Scotland can take plenty of pride and confidence from their displays as they prepare to face champions South Africa in their opening pool match.

That clash looks to have been hard-wired into their plans, as back-to-back clashes with a mighty forward-driven outfit are followed by this test against the powerful Georgian scrum.

It makes sense for Scotland to target a win against the Springboks, who have lost their first match at the last two World Cups, but they know that getting a result rests on the strength of their forwards, and this is another chance for the Scottish pack to build towards that.

Georgia have been unquestionably the best tier-two side in Europe, winning every Rugby Europe Championship since the last World Cup, and claimed their first wins over tier-one sides in 2022, beating Italy and Wales.

But there is still a big gulf in class, especially against a Scotland side ranked fifth in the world. These teams have met four times in the last ten years and Scotland have triumphed by consistently convincing scorelines of 43-16, 44-10, 36-9 and 48-7. That last result was the most recent, from the Autumn Nations Cup of 2020, in which Georgia lost their other two matches to nil.

Scotland have shown great strength in both attack and defence this year and can again cover a handicap line of 23 points.

Where to watch Ireland v Samoa

Amazon Prime, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Ireland to win by 11 to 20 points

1pt 10-3 bet365

Ireland v Samoa preview

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has suggested he is still looking for better cohesion from his side following wins against Italy and England in their Rugby World Cup build-up, but he has made 12 changes to his team to face Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday and has brought forward his World Cup squad announcement from Monday to Sunday.

Some starters will see this as a final chance to catch the eye and Ireland, with 12 consecutive wins under their belts, are unsurprisingly strong favourites, giving Samoa a handicap start in the mid-20s.

The teams last met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when Ireland were 47-5 winners, but four years on things may be closer.

Both teams were playing their final pool match but Ireland were under pressure having lost earlier to Japan and had more in the tank to keep the pressure on.

They are likely to be slower into their stride this time given the many changes to the line-up, while Samoa performed strongly at the Pacific Nations Cup, with wins over Japan and Tonga, while they also saw off a Barbarians side 28-14.

Changes to the eligibility rules mean nations are able to call on players who have represented other countries in the past, so most excitingly fly-half Liam Sopoaga, capped 16 times by the All Blacks, make his first start for Samoa, while there are plenty of players with experience in Europe's top flight, such as Bristol's Steve Luatua and Fritz Lee of Clermont.

Ireland have plenty of cutting edge in their attack and there is always a danger they will cut loose again so a handicap bet at odds-on doesn't appeal, but an Ireland win by 11 to 20 points does look a worthwhile bet.

