Saturday's Rugby Championship predictions and rugby union tips: Springboks set to turn on the style

Where to watch Australia v New Zealand

Sky Sports Action, 10.45am Saturday

Where to watch South Africa v Argentina

Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm Saturday

Best bets

New Zealand -15

2pts 10-11 bet365

South Africa to win by 11 to 20 points

1pt 7-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Rugby Championship preview

Victory for New Zealand against Australia in Melbourne will seal the Rugby Championship title and it's hard not to envisage a convincing win for All Blacks against an unfamiliar Wallabies line-up.

Defeat to South Africa in the opening round and then a shock upset against Argentina last time out has set alarm bells ringing in the Australia camp, and under-fire coach Eddie Jones has made some bold selection calls.

Fly-half Carter Gordon, who came off the bench for the final 12 minutes on his debut a fortnight ago, starts in place of Quade Cooper, while Tate McDermott is preferred to the experienced Nic White at scrum-half.

Jones says he wants a more instinctive attacking approach and is looking to his young guns to provide that, but it's a huge test against an All Blacks side who appear more settled after a turbulent summer last year and have hit their scoring stride with 11 tries in their opening two games.

These teams met in Melbourne last year, when New Zealand benefited from a controversial last-minute refereeing decision to claim a 39-37 victory, but the All Blacks look in a far better place now and ready to hit the ground running. They have won their last five meetings with the Wallabies and nine of their last 11 victories have been by a double-figure margin.

A New Zealand victory would render Saturday's second game between South Africa and Argentina a dead rubber, but it's the Springboks' last game on home soil before the World Cup and could be an emotionally-charged occasion.

Los Pumas will be fired by their victory over Australia last week, but their game looks to have lacked its traditional forward power this year and they are up against one of the toughest set-piece units in world rugby.

Even with a much-changed side the Boks boast plenty of power up front, while out wide they have the dual threat of wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who scored three tries against Australia in round one to take his tally to ten tries in eight Tests.

It's an unfamiliar home side, with Grant Williams set to make his debut at scrum-half, so they may struggle a little for cohesion but they should still claim a comfortable win. The Springboks have won their last four meetings with Argentina, all by a margin of 11 to 20 points - and that looks worth a bet again.

