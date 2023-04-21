Saturday's Premiership rugby predictions including Gloucester v Sale: Sharks have strong motivation for Kingsholm success

Where to watch

Harlequins v Bath

BT Sport 2, 3pm Saturday



Gloucester v Sale

BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points

1pt 7-4 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Harlequins v Bath preview

Harlequins head across the road to Twickenham on Saturday hoping they still have something to play by the time they kick off against Bath.

Quins’ top-four ambitions are hanging by a thread and a win for Northampton at Newcastle on Friday night would shut the door on them reaching the playoffs.

If Harlequins are still in the playoff hunt then they could run up a big score. Quins stuck 48 on Newcastle last weekend while they scored 40 points on their last visit to the national stadium.

Bath are 13-point underdogs and although that handicap may look a tad big given they head to Twickenham following back-to-back wins, their season may well have peaked with last week’s West Country derby win at Gloucester.

Gloucester v Sale preview

Sale travel to Gloucester needing just one more win to secure a home playoff semi-final and the Sharks could edge out a disappointing Cherry & Whites side.

Gloucester had been firmly in the playoff mix at the turn of the year but six defeats in seven Premiership outings have seen them plummet down the table.

Teams have found a way to nullify Gloucester’s powerful pack, making them look one-dimensional at times, and the Sharks are five-point favourites to back up last week’s win at Bristol.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson says he’s eager to secure a home semi-final at the earliest opportunity and has selected a strong side to do battle at Kingsholm.

The last eight meetings have been decided by ten points or fewer so a punt on an away win by no more than 12 points is advised.

