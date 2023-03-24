Saturday's Premiership predictions and rugby union tips: Showdown should appeal to Quins' showmen
Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Saracens v Harlequins and London Irish v Northampton in the Premiership on Saturday.
Where to watch
Saracens v Harlequins
ITV and BT Sport 1, 3pm Saturday
London Irish v Northampton Saints
BT Sport 1, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Harlequins +9
1pt 10-11 Hills
London Irish -4
1pt 10-11 general
Saracens v Harlequins predictions
The last time Harlequins participated in a showpiece domestic fixture they put Exeter to the sword and Saracens will need to be on their guard for the third edition of rugby's The Showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Quins’ 40-5 thumping of the Chiefs in the Big Game earlier this month is their only win in the last seven Premiership matches and they are fast running out of games if they want to make the playoffs having slipped to eighth.
Beating league leaders Sarries might prove beyond them but nine points seems an overly generous handicap given the neutral venue and the hosts winning the reverse fixture by only three points.
Both sides are reinforced by the return of their international contingent following the conclusion of the Six Nations and while Saracens welcome back 11 players, those coming back into the Quins team, namely fly-half Marcus Smith, might make a bigger difference.
Only one of Saracens’ last six Premiership wins have been by more than nine points and Harlequins have proven to be the kind of side to rise to the occasion.
London Irish v Northampton predictions
Joining Quins in the seven-way scrap for the final two playoff spots are London Irish and Northampton, who square off in the Premiership’s teatime offering.
The Exiles are bolting up in the top-four race, winning five of their last six, and can go above fourth-placed Saints with a seventh home success of the season.
Northampton are woeful travellers, losing seven out of eight in the league on the road. Saints’ average margin of defeat in those losses is 17 points, making Irish backable as four-point favourites.
