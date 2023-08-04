Saturday's international rugby union predictions and betting tips including Wales v England

Where to watch Scotland v France

The countdown to the 2023 Rugby World Cup begins in earnest as all the top-tier teams prepare for action on Saturday.

Coaches will be testing combinations and weighing up players as they prepare to name their 33-man squads for the tournaments, and there’s always an element of shadow-boxing in these warm-up matches.

But players are always out to impress and there should be no holding back on the field as traditional rivalries are rekindled.

Scotland v France predictions

Amazon Prime, 3.15pm Saturday

From 2000 to 2016 Scotland were saddled with a sorry record of just one win in 18 matches against Les Bleus, but since then it’s five wins in 11, and the Scots have been installed as favourites against an unfamiliar French line-up at Murrayfield.

The hosts also have a game under their belts after beating Italy 25-13 last week, although only two players are retained from that starting line-up.

Finn Russell returns at fly-half and a back three of Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe gives Scotland a genuine attacking edge, while France are without first-choice half-back pairing Antoine Dupont and Emile Ntamack as coach Fabien Galthie has turned to some fringe players.

There’s still plenty of power up front for the French but if the Scottish pack can at least hold their own, there should be plenty of opportunities for their backline to show some intent.

The last three meetings between the teams have all hit the 50-point mark and there is good reason to believe both teams can contribute to a high total in this clash.

Wales v England predictions

Amazon Prime, 5.30pm Saturday

There’s a range of experience in both line-ups for this Cardiff clash and it looks to have thrown up some mismatches, especially up front, where England appear to hold a clear edge.

Wales start with two uncapped props in Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti and they will face a serious examination in the set-piece.

Both teams have recalled seasoned scrum-halves in Gareth Davies and Danny Care, but Sam Costelow with just two caps wears the number ten shirt for Wales and is up against Marcus Smith.

In the backline Wales can turn to Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Louis Rees-Zammit but England’s backs should enjoy more of the ball and have the players to make an impact.

Joe Cokanasiga gets a chance to shine after never quite hitting the heights Eddie Jones had wanted him to reach, and he teams up with Max Malins and Freddie Steward in a back three who could be a danger to Wales.

Six of England’s last seven wins over the Welsh have been by fewer than 12 points but the ingredients of a strong pack, creative half-back pairing and backs with pace points to a bigger margin of victory.

Ireland v Italy predictions

Amazon Prime, 8pm Saturday

Italy showed some promising signs in a 25-13 defeat to Scotland last weekend and have some big names back in their line-up to face Ireland in Dublin, but the handicap is set in the mid-20s for this clash with the world’s number one-ranked side.

Paolo Garbisi and Stephen Varney resume their half-back combination for the Azzurri with Tommaso Allan starting at full-back, but this match is all about what Grand Slam winners Ireland will bring as they prepare to prove themselves on the biggest stage in the autumn.

Despite their huge successes over the last two years Ireland have drifted in the market this summer and are weighed down by their record of never reaching a World Cup semi-final.

Ireland have named a strong pack while the experienced Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw, along with the recalled Jacob Stockdale, line up behind the scrum. Munster’s Jack Crowley starts at fly-half to earn his second cap with Johnny Sexton still suspended, although coach Andy Farrell would probably have tested his options in the position regardless.

Ireland look good to rack up a big score and there may be some value in their back-row players getting on the scoresheet.

Jack Conan, Caelan Doris and Ryan Baird all start and Conan, who has nine tries in 38 matches including in his last Six Nations start against Scotland, looks a decent price at 21-10 to cross over.

Argentina v South Africa predictions

Sky Sports Action, 8.10pm Saturday

Just one point separated these teams at full-time in Johannesburg last week, although it’s fair to say the Springboks had looked in control for most of the match until shipping two tries in the last five minutes.

The Boks have overhauled their line-up from that encounter, but it’s a sign of the depth they now have that there is no appreciable drop-off in quality.

Pundits might call it a second string, but the backline includes Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi. Cobus Reinach is at scrum-half while Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert and Bongi Mbonambi line up in a powerful pack and they could prove too strong again.

Argentina have lost seven in a row against South Africa and may find the Boks a bit more fired up this week after that late scare.

There is sure to be a big battle up front and this could be quite abrasive and attritional at times, but another narrow Springbok win looks the bet.

