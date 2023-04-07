Saturday's European Champions Cup predictions including Exeter v Stormers: Devon delight for Easter visitors

Where to watch Champions Cup quarter-finals

Toulouse v Sharks

BT Sport 2, 3pm Saturday



Exeter Chiefs v Stormers

BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Stormers to win by one to 12 points

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Exeter v Stormers predictions

The Stormers can’t escape the fate of Easter holidaymakers facing an arduous journey to Devon this weekend, although they don’t have to rely on the weather for their visit to be worthwhile.

The South Africans were delayed in leaving for Exeter and have had to travel via Doha for their first Champions Cup quarter-final, but they are still fancied to progress by the oddsmakers, who make them five-point favourites for the Sandy Park clash.

That is despite the fact that Exeter have lost just one of their last 18 matches at home, but the case for supporting the United Rugby Championship title holders is a strong one.

The Stormers were vastly superior to Harlequins in the last 16 last weekend, adding Quins to a growing collection of English scalps which includes a double over London Irish in the pool stage.

A pack featuring a good sprinkling of Springboks internationals and the presence of Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse in the Stormers' backline makes for a powerful combination - and one that could end Exeter’s Champions Cup ambitions.

That’s not to say they’ll overrun the Chiefs, who showed plenty of fight and determination when eliminating French champions Montpellier on tries scored after a 33-33 extra-time thriller in the last 16.

Exeter’s last eight home defeats have all been by 12 points or fewer and a squad containing a number of experienced campaigners, who have won this competition, won’t make it easy for the Stormers.

Toulouse v Sharks predictions

Saturday’s other quarter-final features another South African side as a wounded Sharks team head to Toulouse for a match which promises points.

The Sharks won a bonkers last-16 tie against Munster 50-35 last week, but it came at a cost with Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse both suffering injuries which could leave them vulnerable for their visit to the south of France.

Toulouse are 12-point favourites to follow up last week's comfortable 24-point win over the Bulls and they may pull apart a Sharks team with a patchy away record.

