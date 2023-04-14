Northampton v Saracens predictions and rugby union tips: Saints fired up to keep home run going

Where to watch Northampton v Saracens

BT Sport 3, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Northampton -8

2pts 10-11 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Northampton v Saracens preview

Saracens were knocked out of Europe last weekend by Champions Cup holders La Rochelle, and with an 11-point cushion at the top of the Premiership going into this round of games and a home semi-final firmly in their sights, they are understandably taking the opportunity to rest some frontline players.

Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Jamie George are among those given a weekend off for the trip to Northampton, who look worth backing to extend their impressive home record.

The Saints have won their last eight Premiership games at Franklin's Gardens and been handicap winners in the last seven, in a run that includes successes over Sale, Harlequins and Exeter.

That success at home has pushed them up to fifth in the table, on the brink of the playoff places, and with every motivation to keep pushing for a place in the top four.

Sarries started the season with nine successive wins but have since lost three of their last eight. All of those reverses came on the road and their one away victory was at Gloucester, where they failed to cover a five-point handicap, edging a win 19-16.

Saracens boast plenty of depth to their squad but international commitments during the Six Nations followed by back-to-back knockout games in Europe while Northampton have enjoyed a break will have taken a toll.

Hosts Northampton have named a strong team including England forward Courtney Lawes, who makes just his second start of the season, and they should overcome a Sarries outfit who are not at full strength.

