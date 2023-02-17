Northampton v Sale predictions and rugby union tips: Solid Sale can edge away victory

Where to watch

BT Sport 2, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points

1pt 7-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Northampton moved into the top four of the Premiership thanks to a surprise victory over Leicester in their last league outing but they face a tough battle to stay there starting with Saturday's clash against second-placed Sale.

The Sharks have made a name for themselves as an uncompromising unit and have added some flair to their defensive solidity. Northampton do their best work at home, where they have won their last four Premiership games and scored 19 tries in the process, but their overall record against Sale shows just one win in the last seven meetings.

Both clubs have benefited from the return of some key internationals - Saints' trio Fin Smith, David Ribbans and Tommy Freeman have been released by England while Bevan Rodd and Jonny Hill are back for Sale.

But the visiting Sharks look to have the edge up front thanks to a powerful pack who have claimed the most tries from mauls this season and also won the most scrum penalties.

Northampton have looked dangerous when they get the ball to their backs in space but a lot of their attacking pace comes from scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who is still with the England camp, and Sale boast the strongest defence in the Premiership having conceded 259 points and 29 tries.

Sale are rated four-point favourites and it may well be close - seven of the Sharks' ten Premiership victories this season have come by a margin of one to 12 points while they won this fixture by a single point last season, 22-21.

in Saturday's other Premiership match second-bottom Bath give up four points at home to London Irish, who have won four of their last five matches.

Follow us on Twitter