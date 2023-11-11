Northampton v Exeter predictions and rugby union tips: Chiefs should be in command

Where to watch Northampton v Exeter

Northampton v Exeter predictions

Exeter have been imperious at home this season, scoring 21 tries in three big wins, and although they have lost their only away match at Harlequins, it's surprising to see them rated marginal underdogs for Sunday's trip to Northampton.

The Saints have found some form with back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Bath following defeats in the opening two rounds, and they have England World Cup players Courtney Lawes and Alex Mitchell back in their starting line-up.

But Northampton's performances haven't been the most convincing as they edged winless Newcastle by two points and were hanging on in the final minute against Bath last week, and a side as organised as Exeter can put them under much more pressure.

Exeter went through some big changes over the summer but their forward power looks as strong as ever and there's clearly no shortage of cutting edge in attack.

The Chiefs lost 26-19 at Franklin's Gardens last season but had won on their previous three Premiership trips and look a decent bet at odds-against.

Saracens were one of Exeter's victims at the start of the season when they were without their World Cup contingent, and they are resting some big names including Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje for Sunday's trip to Newcastle. The Falcons have lost four on the spin and are given a 13-point start.

In the United Rugby Championship, Leinster have five of their internationals back for their trip to face the Dragons and are 17-point favourites.

