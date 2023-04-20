Newcastle v Northampton predictions and rugby union tips: Falcons not to be underestimated

Where to watch Newcastle v Northampton

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Newcastle +10

3pts Evs bet365

Newcastle v Northampton predictions

Newcastle have claimed plenty of notable scalps at Kingston Park this season and look undervalued for their final home game of the campaign against travel-sick Northampton.

The Falcons are priced up as ten-point underdogs despite having won four of their last five at home in all competitions, a run which includes wins over playoff-bound Sale and Leicester.

Newcastle’s backs have run wild on the artificial grass of home, particularly when the TV cameras show up, and the line-up for Friday's clash features the Premiership’s joint-top tryscorer Mateo Carreras, electric winger Adam Radwan and fit-again Argentina centre Matias Orlando.

They should prove a handful for the worst defence in the league, Northampton having shipped 30 or more points in five of their last six away league games.

Were it not for Saints’ dreadful away record of one win from nine matches they’d already have a playoff spot in the bag. Instead, they head to Newcastle sat fourth, needing a result to have a chance of holding off pursuers London Irish and Harlequins.

Northampton have the experience to see them over the line, especially with Courtney Lawes fully fit again, but didn’t look comfortable playing under pressure when edging out 14-man Saracens last week.

There was only one point in it between these two in the reverse fixture and even if Northampton do chalk up a rare away win, it seems unlikely it will be by a double-digit margin.

