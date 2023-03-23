Newcastle v Gloucester predictions and rugby union tips: Falcons can stand firm at home

Where to watch Newcastle v Gloucester

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Newcastle +4

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Newcastle v Gloucester preview

Two teams struggling for wins meet at Kingston Park on Friday, and although Gloucester are 12 points better off in the table than their hosts and are narrow favourites, they look worth taking on.

Since winning four of their first five Premiership fixtures, the Cherry & Whites have won just three of the subsequent 11. Their only two wins in their last seven were both at home and both by two-point margins - over London Irish and Harlequins - and haven't won on the road in the league since October.

Newcastle haven't fared much better, with just one win on the board in their last six, but their last two home victories have been over highflying Leicester and Sale, while they also beat Gloucester 27-21 in the reverse fixture at Kingsholm in November.

Gloucester's powerful pack and effective mauling game have proved tough to overcome for some sides this season and Newcastle aren't the most powerful up front, while the visitors can also call on their returning international contingent including Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris and scrum-half Stephen Varney.

But the Falcons have held their own against some strong packs, including in those wins over Leicester and Sale plus a six-point defeat at Saracens last month, and they can make the best of a four-point start in this match.

There's a top-of-the-table clash in the United Rugby Championship as Leinster take on last year's champions the Stormers at Dublin's RDS Arena (Viaplay Sports, 7.35pm).

Jordan Larmour, Ciaran Frawley and Ross Molony return to the Leinster squad having played a fringe role in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam success, but the rest of their international contingent are rested with next week's European Champions Cup clash against Ulster looming.

Leinster, with a perfect record of 15 wins from 15 games, are six-point favourites.

