New Zealand v Australia predictions and rugby union tips: Wallabies overpriced to strike first

Where to watch New Zealand v Australia

Sky Sports Action, 3.35am Saturday

Best bet

Australia to score first try

1pt 9-2 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

New Zealand v Australia preview

New Zealand's record stands at ten Test match victories in a row and six out of six against Australia, and even with a much-changed side set to take on the Wallabies in the early hours of Saturday, it's hard to see that run being interrupted.

The latest All Black victory came just last weekend in Sydney, where an inexperienced Australia side made a determined start but then seemed unable to find another gear as New Zealand eased from a 7-5 deficit on the half-hour mark to a convincing 38-7 victory by the end.

Australia coach Eddie Jones turned a few heads by fielding a young half-back combination of scrum-half Tate McDermott and debutant Carter Gordon at fly-half. Both were replaced ten minutes into the second half but Jones has stuck with the pairing and named McDermott as captain following Allan Ala'alatoa's injury and the continued absence of Michael Hooper.

While Jones has made minimal changes to his side, his New Zealand counterpart Ian Foster has retained just two players from last week's starting line-up and names three debutants - Shaun Stevenson starts on the wing, Samipeni Finau is named in the back row, while Dallas McLeod is on the bench.

It's not all new faces, though, as captain Sam Cane returns having missed out last week through injury, while in the second row Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are set to extend their world record of 64 Tests together.

Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half and his livewire style and strong broken-field running sets up a potentially open contest, although the many changes in the hosts' line-up might mean they are slow to click into attacking gear.

McDermott and Gordon had little chance to show the kind of instinctive play that Jones wants them to bring to the team, but in a game that is so hard to weigh up and seems to offer limited betting edge, it might be worth taking the generous 9-2 that the Wallabies get on the scoresheet first.

Australia managed just one try at home last week, but that came after just seven minutes when they were already trailing thanks to an opportunist try by the All Blacks.

The Wallabies are without a win this summer but they bagged the first try of their Rugby Championship opener against South Africa after seven minutes, and also hit the front the following week against Argentina after four minutes.

With an experienced and powerful backline featuring Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete the visitors look overpriced to cross first against an unfamiliar All Black selection.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport