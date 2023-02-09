London Irish v Northampton predictions and rugby union tips: Sleightholme to rock Exiles

Where to watch

BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Ollie Sleightholme first tryscorer

0.5pt 11-1 bet365

Match preview

Friday’s semi-final showdown in the much-maligned Premiership Rugby Cup between London Irish and Northampton promises plenty of entertainment with some good tryscoring talent on show.

This competition is often used as a vehicle for blooding youngsters, but the Exiles and Saints have both gone with more of a blend of youth and experience this time knowing silverware is just two wins away, and the strength of both sides lies among the backs.

London Irish, who lost last year’s Premiership Rugby Cup final to Worcester on tries scored after a 25-25 draw, have selected Lucio Cinti and the promising Michael Dykes, fresh from a hat-trick against Harlequins in the league, on the wings and Ben Loader at full-back.

Inaugural 2019 cup winners Northampton have Courtnall Skosan, Ollie Sleightholme and Rory Hutchinson in the backline with the trio having started Saints’ excellent win at Leicester last time out.

Saints and Irish rank as the joint-top tryscorers in the Premiership this season with 51 apiece and looking at that market holds more appeal than trying to pick a winner in what could be a back-and-forth cup tie.

Of the talent on show, Northampton wing Sleightholme catches the eye having consistently dotted down for Saints in the league this term.

The 22-year-old has scored six tries in nine games domestically, and he crossed over when Northampton beat London Irish at home in the Premiership.

Sleightholme also bagged the match-winning try in the recent East Midlands derby and, boosted by that success, he’s worth chancing to open the scoring on Friday.

