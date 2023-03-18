London Irish v Exeter predictions and rugby union tips: attacking sides can deliver entertaining final

Where to watch London Irish v Exeter

BT Sport, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 52.5 points

1pt 5-6 bet365

London Irish v Exeter preview

London Irish and Exeter were the only two sides to win all four group games in the Premiership Cup so it's fitting they meet in the final on Sunday.

The Exiles have home advantage at the Gtech Community Stadium, as they did last year when they shipped an 80th-minute try to Worcester to level the scores and lost after extra time on try count.

Both finalists had a mixture of youth and experience in their line-ups last year, and the balance is a little more towards fringe players this time, although Exeter may just have an edge in the pack, which includes first-team front-rowers Jack Innard and Patrick Schickerling plus Wales international Christ Tshiunza.

Irish are three-point favourites but bright, attacking play has been the hallmark for both clubs in this competition and the best bet could be to bank on a high-scoring final.

The Exiles managed at least 26 points in all of their group games then beat Northampton 30-18 to reach the final, while Exeter put 50 points on Gloucester in their final group game and beat Sale 46-3 in the semis.

