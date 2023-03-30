Leicester v Edinburgh predictions and rugby union tips: Scots to fall short on Tigers hunt

Where to watch

Leicester v Edinburgh

BT Sport 1, 8pm Friday



Bristol v Clermont

Viaplay Sports 1, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Leicester to win by one to 12 points

1pt 8-5 Boyles

Bristol -4

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leicester v Edinburgh predictions

Leicester Tigers have finally got their claws into the season and just in time for the visit of Edinburgh as the Champions Cup reaches the last 16.

The competition has reverted to one-off knockout games having trialled two-legged ties last season, and Leicester are comfortable favourites to secure a quarter-final berth after five straight wins.

The transfer of power from Steve Borthwick to Richard Wigglesworth has been far from seamless - the Tigers suffered a shock home loss to Ospreys in their last European game in January before hitting rock-bottom with a defeat to rivals Northampton. But the English champions have turned a corner with their experienced squad now starting to peak and last week’s emphatic 46-24 win over an in-form Bristol side was one of Leicester’s best performances of the season.

Both sides are reinforced by their returning international contingent, but there’s more pressure on those coming into the Edinburgh side - Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Duhan van der Merwe among them - to deliver.

The Scots are out of URC playoff contention after four straight defeats, shipping over 40 points in their three most recent losses.

However, Edinburgh have acquitted themselves well in the Champions Cup, matching Leicester’s record of three wins from four matches in the pool stage, including a famous victory over Saracens at home.

They lost the reverse fixture at Sarries by only four points and while Edinburgh’s confidence has taken a hit of late, the quality possessed by the visitors should help them prevent a heavy defeat.

The Challenge Cup has also reached the last-16 stage and Bristol look a handicap punt to see off travel-sick Clermont, having scored 113 points across their last two home games.

