La Rochelle v Saracens predictions and rugby union tips: Sarries pack enough punch to push champions

Where to watch La Rochelle v Saracens

BT Sport 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Saracens +7

2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

La Rochelle v Saracens preview

There's a real heavyweight clash to bring down the curtain on the European Champions Cup quarter-finals as holders La Rochelle take on three-time winners Saracens, and this has all the hallmarks of a close-fought, physical battle.

It's three years since Sarries have been in the knockout rounds of this tournament, but they showed their battling qualities in 2020 when they overcame Leinster in Dublin in the quarter-finals before going down 19-15 at Racing 92 in Paris.

A trip to La Rochelle is a first for the Premiership leaders but if any side in England has the physical attributes to go toe to toe with Les Corsaires it's surely Saracens and they look worth backing with a seven-point start.

La Rochelle won all their pool matches to earn a high seeding and home ties all the way to the final. Bu they were pushed hard by Ulster, needing an 80th-minute try to seal a 7-3 win, while they were also trailing to Gloucester last week in the round of 16 before Teddy Thomas crossed with three minutes remaining on the clock to seal a 29-26 success.

Sarries have won 14 of 17 Premiership matches this season and boast enough power up front to take on a formidable La Rochelle pack. This could turn into a grind, and a low-scoring clash increases Sarries' chances of keeping the scoreline close.

