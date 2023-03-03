Harlequins v Exeter predictions and rugby union tips: Chiefs can stay close in open contest

Marcus Smith returns at fly-half for Harlequins

Where to watch

BT Sport 2, 5.15pm, Saturday

Best bet

Exeter +4

2pts Evs bet365

Match preview

Harlequins had to re-schedule their traditional Big Game at Twickenham due to train strikes over the Christmas period, but fears that they would be shorn of their Six Nations stars in the new March slot have eased a little.

The big plus for Quins is that fly-half Marcus Smith has been released back from the England squad, along with Joe Marchant and Cadan Murley, while the hosts can also call on the international class of Danny Care and Joe Marler.

Smith will no doubt be looking for a big game himself as his place in the England line-up has come under scrutiny, and Quins have had a week off to focus on ending a five-match losing run.

Visitors Exeter, by contrast, have won three on the bounce - all at home - and although they have lost their last four away matches, a trip to Twickenham won't have the same feel as going to a rival club ground.

The Chiefs saw off a fightback from a strong Sale side last week and look battle-hardened.

This could well be a high-scoring game - three of the last four Big Games have gone over the 60-point mark while Quins' last four games have featured a total of 223 points and 31 tries. Exeter were 43-42 winners in round two at Sandy Park in a game where the teams scored six tries apiece.

And it could also be tight - Harlequins are narrow favourites but five of their six wins this season have come by a single-figure margin, as have four of the Chiefs' six defeats. Exeter are given a four-point handicap start and that looks worth taking.

