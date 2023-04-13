Bristol v Sale predictions and rugby union tips: Sharks can edge another narrow success

Where to watch Sale v Bristol

Bristol v Sale preview

Bristol's four-match winning run in the Premiership came to an end against Leicester last time out while Sale have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and both teams are looking to bounce back from European exits.

Sale are narrow favourites which might raise an eyebrow given that having lost just three of their first 13 Premiership games they have now won just one of their last four.

However, their latest losses were by narrow margins to improving Exeter and Northampton, and while their last outing ended in heavy defeat at London Irish , sandwiched in the middle was a convincing home win over leaders Saracens.

The Sharks are back on the road again, where they haven't had great success this season. But they do have the best defence in the Premiership and they can limit a Bristol side who have been involved in some high-scoring clashes of late.

Their last three matches have featured a total of 30 tries, and full-back Charles Piutau always poses a threat with the ball in hand. But Fijian centre Semi Radradra is injured and Sale, who have shipped the fewest points and tries in the Premiership this season, look set to focus on their defensive strength.

Eight of the Sharks' 11 victories this season have come by a margin of one to 12 points and they can edge another success.

In the United Rugby Championship Scarlets are given a handicap start in the teens for their trip to Glasgow while Ulster are 25-point favourites at home to the Dragons.

