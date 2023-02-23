Bath v Bristol predictions and rugby union tips: Bears can get claws into hosts early on
Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Bath v Bristol in Gallagher Premiership on Friday
Where to watch
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Friday
Best bet
Bristol +1.5 on first-half handicap
1pt 8-11 bet365
Match preview
Bath find themselves at the foot of the Premiership standings and their mettle will be tested by an improving Bristol side in Friday’s West Country derby.
Despite their current position, Bath are narrow favourites to pick up a win under the lights at the Rec having shown signs of improvement under coach Johann van Graan. However, they were largely toothless in last week's loss to London Irish and punters won't find it easy to trust a team who have lost nine out of 13 league games.
The returns of full-back Tom de Glanville and centre Max Ojomoh should add some bite to the Bath attack for the visit of a Bristol side who don't enjoy life on the road.
The Bears’ away form has been their downfall for some time. They've lost 13 of their last 14 Premiership away games, which includes a 29-27 loss at the Rec last March when they surrendered a 24-3 half-time lead.
But they return to Bath with spirits high after seven wins in their last nine matches in all competitions, including a league success over Newcastle last weekend.
Skipper and scrum-half Harry Randall has been in fine form, while full-back Charles Piutau’s return from injury is a big boost for a Bristol side preferred to make the stronger start of the two rivals.
In a meeting of two inconsistent teams, the one constant is Bath’s inability to get going early on and their run of being behind at half-time in the last six Premiership games could be extended.
