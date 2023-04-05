Woods return highlights sport’s healing powers ahead of LIV showdown

The Masters begins on Thursday and the 87th edition of the Augusta extravaganza carries extra spice with the LIV Golf boys back in the picture.

The most photogenic week on the sporting calendar, known for its sweeping views of emerald green and azaleas, could be turned into more of a cauldron, with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's plans for his "team" to surround the 18th green if one of their members is in contention coming up the last, comparing the potential atmosphere to the Ryder Cup.

They and those who make their living on the PGA and DP World Tours have continued to trade verbal blows in the press and this week is the first time the warring factions have properly met since the split, with 18 LIV players receiving invitations through six different qualifying criteria, including six of them as past winners.

Amongst them is Brooks Koepka, who prepared for Augusta by winning last week's LIV Golf Orlando, and he has preached a message of unity, insisting: "It'll be great just to see all the good players back, back in one field again".

However, those tranquil comments contrast with Norman's and only add to the excitement, but there are real questions regarding the LIV players, this time about their form, and not their motives for splitting the sport.

Firstly, will they be able to handle the extra scrutiny brought about by joining an organisation that has ruptured the game? Timing is everything in life and that pressure has been ramped up over the last 48 hours via reports that the DP World Tour has won its case against those appealing fines and potential suspensions for playing LIV events without permission.

Secondly, what kind of form will these players be in after Open champion Cameron Smith's comments about the standard at recent tournaments?

Add in that most of this week's field is desperate to beat them, and it's fair to say that Amen Corner may not be the only part of Augusta National where the commentators suggest that the rebels might be seeking help from a higher power.

Someone whose game previously led to speculation that he indeed could be descended from the Almighty is Tiger Woods, another star who has often divided the sport.

The American will tee it up for just the second time this year as he continues to manage his body following his car accident in 2021. However, it is not like he's a stranger to Augusta, donning the Green Jacket five times, with his wins in 1997 and 2019 bookending his haul of 15 majors.

Woods confirmed his participation on Tuesday but was understandably coy about his chances of matching Jack Nicklaus's record of six Green Jackets, the last of those coming when the Golden Bear was 46.

The perception of the younger, ferociously driven Woods was that of an aloof winning machine, ruthless in his pursuit of greatness and unable to bond with his peers, almost as if doing so would betray weakness. However, after some well-documented personal issues, Tiger has shed his brooding facade and matured into a more approachable presence.

Tuesday's press call was another light-hearted affair, featuring candid moments of introspection and subtle humour. Woods downplayed his chances, but the confidence he exuded will have made the long odds about him surpassing Nicklaus by winning the Masters at 47 more attractive to optimistic punters.

Woods's return to the spotlight takes away some of the focus on the LIV players and his reconciliation with the sport shows that there is always a way back.

The Masters is the biggest week in golf's calendar and the calming presence of one of its greatest players might be what is needed to heal its wounds.

