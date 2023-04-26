Title-winning Clarets have what it takes to survive in the Premier League

Burnley clinched the Championship title with a dogged 1-0 victory at bitter rivals Blackburn on Wednesday, triggering jubilant celebrations among players and fans, and they look well-placed to build a bright future, starting with Premier League consolidation in 2023-24.

Having achieved their main target, Burnley will be aiming to win their final two games and become only the sixth second tier side to top 100 points.

The Clarets will fall short of the 106-point record set by Reading in 2005-06 but they have been showered with praise from various people, including veteran Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock, who described them as, "the best Championship team I've seen in 25 years".

Making the transition to top flight-football can be difficult and the last two Championship champions had wildly different experiences - Norwich finished rock bottom of the Premier League in 2021-22, while Fulham have established themselves in the top half this season.

Burnley's summer is not going to be straightforward.

Questions remain over the future of Vincent Kompany, who is second in the betting to become Tottenham's next permanent manager, and there will be a need for considerable reinforcement on the playing side as Burnley get ready for the departure of several successful loan stars.

Southampton attacker Nathan Tella has been the most influential of the temporary recruits, contributing 17 league goals and five assists, and his importance to the side has been clear to see during his recent absence with a hip injury.

Burnley have been without Tella for the last three games – a 2-2 draw at Rotherham, a 2-1 loss at home to QPR and the 1-0 success at Blackburn – and have missed the pace and quality that he provides.

In addition to Tella, three other loanees - Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Borussia Monchengladbach defender Louis Beyer and Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen - have played key roles in the promotion push.

Each of the quartet will need to be either re-signed or replaced and Burnley are likely to have been working on solutions from the moment that promotion was confirmed by a 2-1 success at Middlesbrough in only their 39th league game of the campaign.

As well as winning praise for the consistency of their results, Burnley have been rightly credited for their attractive, attacking style of football.

They have average 64.6 per cent possession - the highest tally in the division - and it has been possession with a purpose because Burnley's 82-goal total is second only to fourth-placed Middlesbrough's haul of 83.

On occasions Burnley's style of play has caused them problems, most notably in November's 5-2 defeat at Sheffield United when they were frequently dispossessed and struggled to cope with a constant stream of crosses.

And there will need to be an element of adaptation in the Premier League because, at this stage of Burnley's development, it is not realistic to expect them to play dominant front-foot football against the top teams in the country.

Kompany's side were given a lesson in the FA Cup quarter-finals when losing 6-0 at Manchester City and they could do worse than look at the example of Fulham, who had a 60.7 per cent possession share in their 2021-22 Championship-title winning season and a 48.4 per cent share in the top flight this term.

Fulham have shown the ability to mix up their tactics and style of play when needed, and Burnley will need to recruit in a manner which allows them to do likewise.

However, there are already signs that many of Burnley's current crop of players will be up to the task.

Three days after being denied a title celebration at Turf Moor by their shock 2-1 loss to QPR, Burnley experienced the joy of finishing the job at Ewood Park on one of their toughest road trips of the season.

The manner of the victory, which was achieved with a disciplined and, at times, backs-to-the-wall performance, will have thrilled their manager.

The ability to win in different ways is often critical for clubs aiming to consolidate in the Premier League. And Burnley, with the help of a few more shrewd moves in the transfer market, should have what it takes.

