Steve Palmer: Rage against the advance of the puritans

How are you getting on with your bucket list? Is it a long one? Have you got much left to tick off? Do terms and conditions state that you must immediately kick the bucket once the list is complete? Cripes, it's best to leave a few things on there, eh?

I've got a long one (that is not a sentence I get to utter often), but I managed to tick off another item when I saw Cheeky Girls perform live at Poole Harbour Festival the other day. Even in their 40s, Cheeky Girls are still charmingly cheeky, and the raunchy Romanians put on a spectacular show.

Swim with dolphins? Done that. Massively overrated. They're too fast. You can't keep up. Not even Adrian Moorhouse could. An exhausting chase for little reward (much like my dating activity in the noughties).