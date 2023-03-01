Magpies need a few stars before they reach for the moon

Neil Armstrong declared "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" as he landed on the surface of the moon in July 1969.

Just over a month earlier Newcastle United lifted a major trophy for the last time, beating Ujpesti Dozsa 6-2 on aggregate to take home the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Fast forward to the modern day and Newcastle’s dreams of a first piece of major silverware since then crashed and burned in defeat on Sunday as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The match served as an illustration of the giant leaps the Magpies have made in a short period of time since their takeover in October 2021 but also the steps they still need to make to win their first major trophy since Apollo 11’s famous mission.

Eddie Howe’s side held their own for much of the first half an hour of the match before Casemiro, comfortably the best player on the pitch, powered home a header after 33 minutes and the clinical Marcus Rashford doubled the Red Devils’ tally six minutes later.

Despite plenty of second- half industry from the Magpies and 61 per cent possession in the game, they failed to create any clearcut openings as Erik ten Hag’s side kept them at arm's length.

One of Newcastle’s issues is that they have become somewhat predictable going forward, building their attacks down the right-hand side, looking to carve out an opportunity for Kieran Trippier to play a ball into the box.

A total of 42 per cent of the Magpies’ attacks came down their right, compared to 31 from the left, and only Newcastle’s front three had a more advanced average position on the pitch than Trippier.

The Magpies put 122 crosses into the box over their entire EFL Cup campaign, while Manchester United registered 73.

In the final, Trippier’s tally of 11 corners was almost double that of the entire Red Devils' team tally of six.

That style of play doesn’t necessarily suit Magpies striker Callum Wilson, who is proficient in the air but not dominant.

Another problem for Howe’s side was that reliance on their right-hand side exposed them to the counter attacks of Manchester United’s potent left flank, spearheaded by Rashford.

It is no coincidence that both goals came from transitions down the Red Devils’ left.

Once they were behind, Newcastle’s lack of strength in depth and struggles with creativity were there for all to see.

The Toon Army have scored nine times in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Howe brought on five substitutes in an effort to change the game - Alexander Isak, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie and Elliot Anderson - only one of whom has been signed under the new regime.

By contrast Ten Hag was able to summon Jadon Sancho, Marcel Sabitzer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay from his bench.

Even though Sabitzer is on loan and McTominay an academy product, the Red Devils’ five subs were picked up for a reported £204.8 million combined, compared to £112 million for the Magpies.

No team in Europe’s big five leagues have scored more goals from the substitutes bench this season than Manchester United’s 19 in all competitions and strength in depth is a real attribute of their squad, in sharp contrast with their opponents on Sunday.

In the aftermath of their defeat, Newcastle’s part-owner Amanda Staveley looked to the future and promised their fans the moon: "We will win the Carabao Cup, we will win the FA Cup, we will win the Champions League and we will win the Premier League."

Before that is possible in the ultra-competitive world of English football, the Magpies may have to sign a few more stars.

