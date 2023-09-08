Mark Langdon: Lewis Dunk and the other contenders out for Harry Maguire's England spot

Football fans can be an unforgiving bunch and there was something quite brutal about the way Harry Maguire was cheered on to the pitch as a substitute in Manchester United's defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Of course, it was not the United supporters singing the name of their much-maligned centre-back but the Arsenal mob mocking Maguire's introduction as if it gave the Gunners a greater chance of victory which continued the torrential rough treatment aimed at the former Red Devils skipper.

The memes, the many memes of Maguire missing passes, falling over, slapstick attempts to block shots and fake transfer rumours of a switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Slaphead have been doing the rounds and you'd have to be a robot to cope with the level of abuse.

It's a fall from grace for Maguire, who was the cult hero of England's semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup, and manager Gareth Southgate clearly still believes in the defender given he remains in the national team squad.

And in fairness to Southgate, Maguire has been Mr Dependable for England, including at last year's World Cup when I, along with most other people, felt it was wrong to take him to Qatar but he barely put a foot wrong, and he has started all four matches in this impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

Southgate's loyalty is clear to see. He stuck by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford despite a rocky patch at club level and Kalvin Phillips, who was as instrumental in Manchester City's treble success as you or me, continues to be selected along with Saudi Arabia convert Jordan Henderson.

Maguire's problem is the quality queuing up to take his place looks higher than the midfield replacements for Phillips and Henderson, with Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori, Lewis Dunk and Levi Colwill capable of slotting in on the left side of defence alongside John Stones once he returns from injury.

Long-term, uncapped Colwill should be the answer, although the 20-year-old has shown signs of needing a bit more time since being thrust into the Chelsea starting side this season. Guehi is handicapped by playing for an unfashionable club, but rarely seems to make any errors and could be seen as the solid stay-at-home option in the defence if Stones wanders into midfield with Guehi's Crystal Palace partner Joachim Andersen seen as the ball player in their combination.

Guehi (four caps) and Milan's Tomori (three) need to be given a chance at some stage, but the relative old stager making a late and strong bid is Lewis Dunk, a player with one cap aged 31, but playing out of his skin to help Brighton rise from League One to European football.

The defensive abilities of Dunk mean he should be in the conversation, however, it is what he offers on the ball that should get Southgate salivating.

Dunk is third behind World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez and City treble hero Rodri with passes into the final third this season, while also being top in the Premier League for progressive carrying distance and having someone alongside the superb Stones to feed the brilliant attacking players could see England do serious damage in Germany next summer.

England are looking like the strongest team heading to the Euros and with a few slight alterations it might even be a slam dunk.

