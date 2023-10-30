Ballon d'Or 2024 betting & odds: Brilliant Bellingham leads the way

Lionel Messi is widely expected to win an eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday night following his heroics at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but there is a new generation of superstars waiting to take the Argentinian magician's mantle, with England's own Jude Bellingham leading the charge.

The Three Lions midfielder has made a dream start to life at Real Madrid with 13 goals in as many games, including a match-winning double on Saturday as Los Blancos defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the first El Clasico of the season.

Bellingham heads bet365's betting on the 2024 Ballon d'Or at 7-2 and, given his current form, it is easy to see why.

Only four Englishman had won the award prior to this year's ceremony – Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan (twice) and Michael Owen. And helping England to Euro 2024 glory in Germany next year would only strengthen Bellingham's case to follow in those esteemed footsteps.

England are 4-1 favourites to become European champions for the first time next summer and Bellingham will be key as a vital part of Gareth Southgate's attacking plan alongside captain Harry Kane, who will also have his sets on the 2024 Ballon d'Or and is 6-1 with bet365.

The Bayern Munich star has, like Bellingham, started life at his new club magnificently, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further five in just nine Bundesliga games, and is likely to be one of the Three Lions leading lights at Euro 2024.

The other early contenders for the award include Manchester City's Erling Haaland (9-2), Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe (4-1), who will seek to inspire France to Euros glory in Germany, as well as another Bellingham's Real Madrid teammate Vincius Junior (20-1).

It will be hotly contested but, in his current form and with England fancied to become the next kings of Europe, Bellingham rightly leads the race for now.

