NFL Week Four: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips + Grab a £40 NFL Free Bet

It’s worth noting that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for NFL matches this Sunday . You can sign up here to claim this betting offer .

Where to watch NFL Week Four matches

Atlanta v Jacksonville

ITV1, 2.30pm Sunday

Miami at Buffalo

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

New England at Dallas

Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Kansas City at New York Jets

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am tonight

Best bets for NFL Week Week Four

Jacksonville -3

1pt 10-11 general

Buffalo

2pts 7-10 Coral , Ladbrokes

Dallas -6.5

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

New York Jets +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

Tennessee

1pt 5-4 bet365 , Hills

Tampa Bay +3

1pt Evs bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

Under 42.5 points in Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

3pts 8-11 Boyles

Tutu Atwell over 49.5 receiving yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

You can bet on NFL Week Four here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

NFL Week Four acca predictions

Buffalo Bills to beat Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys -6.5 v New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers +6 v Minnesota Vikings

LA Rams +3 at Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week Four TV game predictions

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars predictions

The opening London game of the 2023 NFL season features two teams who are bidding to bounce back to form at Wembley Stadium following Week Three losses.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been disappointing and go into this game with a 1-2 record after being blown out by the lowly Houston Texans last weekend.

The Atlanta Falcons produced an awful offensive performance against the Detroit Lions and must find immediate improvement, especially as their NFC South rivals New Orleans have won their first three games.

London is a home away from home for the Jags, who play two games in a row in the capital, and this is a decent chance for them to snap out of their funk.

Given Jacksonville's high expectations prior to the start of the season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be desperate to steady the ship and lead this team back into the playoff picture.

The Falcons look solid but Desmond Ridder has struggled at quarterback, forcing Atlanta to rely on their running game. There will be a lot of pressure on Bijan Robinson to get going and the Jaguars defence should have him well covered.

The Jags look the more likely team to put points on the board and that should lead to them winning by more than three.

Best bet for Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville -3

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Lear Locks

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills predictions

This is a huge game in the AFC East as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been unstoppable on offence this season, ranking first in rushing and receiving yards, but the Bills defence ranks second-best in total yards allowed per game and should provide a sterner test.

Buffalo have already sacked the quarterback 12 times this season and have recorded seven interceptions. They may be one of the few teams who can cause problems for the Dolphins’ offence and Tagovailoa is 1-4 against them in his career.

For all their offensive prowess, the Dolphins' defence is tenth-worst in total yards per game allowed and that could prove telling against Allen and his dangerous wide receivers Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs.

This is Miami’s first real test and it might be one which they struggle to pass.

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo

2pts 7-10 Coral , Ladbrokes

Verdict by Alexa Giron

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys predictions

The Dallas Cowboys began the season with blowout wins over the two New York teams but they enter this Week Four clash with New England with a point to prove after last week's shock defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

When it all clicks, the Cowboys' offence is among the best in the league with Dak Prescott able to throw to receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, while explosive running back Tony Pollard is a serious threat on the ground.

Following last week’s poor performance, Dallas should be fired up and motivated to beat the Patriots.

New England picked up their first win of the campaign against the Jets last weekend but they have averaged just 17.7 points per game and that is unlikely to cut it against the Cowboys, who look a worthwhile bet giving up 6.5 points on the handicap.

Best bet for New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys -6.5

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets predictions

After a Week One loss at Arrowhead, the Kansas City Chiefs have responded with wins over the Jaguars and the Bears and the Super Bowl champions are strong favourites to see off the New York Jets.

The Jets are a team in despair. Aaron Rodgers is sidelined, Zach Wilson is struggling at quarterback, running back Breece Hall is not happy with his workload, and what once looked like the most promising season in decades is at risk of becoming a disaster.

However, while the Jets toiled in last week's 15-10 defeat to the Patriots, there’s still a lot of talent on their offence and that could at least enable them to stay in touch with Kansas City.

The Chiefs were dominant against Chicago, but the Bears' defence is poor and that won’t be the case against the Jets, who turned Josh Allen over four times in their Week One win over the Bills.

Best bet for Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

New York Jets +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Chris Rivers's Week Four best bets

Money Line

Tennessee Titans

1pt 5-4 bet365 , Hills

Few head coaches have been more profitable as an underdog than Tennessee Titans boss Mike Vrabel, who may bring the Cincinnati Bengals back down to earth with a bump.

Joe Burrow is still affected by a calf injury and limped through Monday's win over the LA Rams, while Cincy's defence, which has a hard time stopping the run, faces a tough outing against Titans running-back Derrick Henry.

Handicap

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

1pt Evs bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

The New Orleans Saints look as if they'll have the unpredictable Jameis Winston at quarterback against the Buccaneers, boosting Tampa Bay's chances of improving on a good record in the Big Easy.

The Bucs have won on two of their last three visits and possess enough playmakers on both sides of the ball to make them lively underdogs for this NFC South showdown.

Points

Under 42.5 points in Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

3pts 8-11 Boyles

The Browns defence has been good this season, giving up just three points in two of their three games and allowing the fewest yards per play on average since 2000.

The Ravens offence has been hit hard by injuries and they’ll need to lean heavily on a talented defence that could trouble inconsistent Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Props

Tutu Atwell over 49.5 receiving yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

This is the last week before Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp is due back and Tutu Atwell can make the most of the extra workload by breaking the 50-yard receiving mark against the Indianapolis Colts.

Atwell was the Rams’ top target in Monday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and has had at least 50 yards in the first three games, while the Colts are a below-average pass defence.

Make the most of our NFL betting tips & predictions with a £40 NFL free bet from Paddy Power

If you want to make the most out of this week’s NFL matches, we have fantastic news for you - Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for any NFL match this week .

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and the following steps will guide you through the process of joining Paddy Power and claiming your £40 NFL free bet to place on any of this week’s NFL games.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power NFL betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Take some time to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new betting offer before signing up. Doing this will give you a better understanding of the details of the NFL betting offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

NFL Schedule for this week

Here’s the full NFL week 4 schedule. Plus, don’t forget to cash in on our exclusive £40 NFL betting offer from Paddy Power, available to spend on any of this week's NFL games. All times are in GMT+0

Sunday, October 1

2.30pm

Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley Stadium)

6pm

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

21:05pm

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

21.25pm

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

1.20am Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Monday, October 2

1.15am Monday night

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Why should I bet on NFL with Paddy Power?

World renowned bookmaker Paddy Power provides some of the best betting odds throughout the year, and offers some of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offers the best price on many of the year’s biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Promotions and specials

Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.