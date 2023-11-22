NFL Thanksgiving games: predictions, odds and betting tips + claim £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

It’s worth noting that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the NFL Thanksgiving games . You can sign up here to claim this betting offer .

Where to watch the NFL Thanksgiving Games

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Sky Sports Mix & NFL, 5.30pm Thursday

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm Thursday

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am tonight

Best bets for the NFL Thanksgiving Games

Detroit Lions -7

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dallas Cowboys -10.5

1pt 11-10 bet365

San Francisco 49ers -7

1pt 10-11 general

NFL Thanksgiving predictions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

The first game on Thanksgiving Thursday sees the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions in what looks a lopsided NFC North contest.

The in-form Lions are 8-2 this season and have won seven of their last eight games, including a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears last weekend.

The Packers, meanwhile, also earned a win on Sunday against the Chargers but have been struggling to find their groove for much of the season.

Detroit boast one of the most electrifying offences in the NFL with wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jared Goff helping to put up an average of 27 points per game - the sixth-best in the league.

The Packers' defence is unlikely to stop all of the Lions' weapons and could be exposed, while the offence continues to falter as quarterback Jordan Love is still getting to grips with life as the starter.

Love will be under pressure throughout the game, especially with Aidan Hutchinson breathing down his neck. He has already thrown ten interceptions this season and has been known to make poor decisions at times.

All things considered, take the Lions to have an easy Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. They should coast their way to victory before enjoying their turkey.

Best bet for Packers at Lions

Detroit Lions -7

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are proving difficult to weigh up but they could be set for an evening of struggle when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.

After giving the incomparable Eagles a scare in Week Eight, Washington beat the Patriots in Foxborough, then they held their own in defeat when 5.5-point road underdogs against the Seahawks in Week Ten.

Just when it looked as if Sam Howell and the Commanders had turned a corner, they took a huge step backwards in Week 11 when they lost to arguably the worst team in the NFL, the New York Giants, by a 19-31 scoreline.

The Commanders turned the ball over six times but really the performance was a damning indictment of head coach Ron Rivera. He has never produced consistency with his team, and now they have the daunting task of a road game at their heated rivals' home ground — a venue where the Cowboys are 12-1 the last two seasons.

The Cowboys ran out easy winners in an authoritative performance in Carolina last weekend, outplaying the Panthers for all four quarters, gaining 124 more yards and ten more first downs than their hosts.

They should outclass the Commanders too. Dallas have exclusively faced poor or mediocre teams at home this season and have won by an average margin of 27.5 points.

The Commanders are the epitome of mediocre so the Cowboys, still chasing the number one seed in the NFC, can cover a double-figure handicap.

Best bet for Commanders at Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys -10.5

1pt 11-10 bet365

Verdict by Chris Farley

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

After a brief mid-season stumble, the San Francisco 49ers are back and look hard to oppose in Seattle.

Much of that has to do with their health. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams have both returned to fitness to boost the Niners' hopes of sealing a favourable post-season seeding.

Geno Smith should start at quarterback for Seattle but it’s difficult to gauge how effective he will be while nursing an elbow injury, while running back Kenneth Walker is almost certainly going to miss out with a muscle strain.

The Seahawks enter this contest ranked 18th in defensive DVOA (defence-adjusted value over average), which is significantly worse than the 49ers' last two opponents, the Jaguars and Buccaneers.

The 49ers put up 34 and 27 on those teams and quarterback Brock Purdy ranks first in pass rating, completion percentage, touchdowns per attempt, yards per attempt, and yards per completion this season. He’s having a fabulous year.

The 49ers won both regular-season meetings with their divisional rivals last season and beat them 41-23 in the playoffs. They’re playing their best football of the 2023 season and that should continue in this late-night clash.

Best bet for 49ers at Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers -7

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.