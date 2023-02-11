Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl LVII Bet Builder tips and predictions
Free Bet Builder tips and predictions for Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday
Where to watch
ITV & Sky Sports Main Event, 11.30pm Sunday
Travis Kelce to score a touchdown at any time
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce faces off against his brother, Eagles offensive lineman Jason, in the Super Bowl and may get one over on his sibling by scoring a touchdown for the 12th time in 15 post-season games having bagged in his last five playoff outings.
Jalen Hurts under 239.5 passing yards
Jalen Hurts is battling with an injury to his throwing shoulder, which has contributed to him throwing for fewer than 155 yards in each of the Eagles' playoff games, and the quarterback has thrown for fewer than 240 yards in nine in the last 14 starts.
Patrick Mahomes over 0.5 interceptions
Interceptions are part and parcel of the Patrick Mahomes experience with the Chiefs quarterback picked off 12 times this season. Mahomes has also thrown two interceptions in each of his previous two Super Bowl appearances.
