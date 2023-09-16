F1 Singapore Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Confident George Russell ready for street fight

Where to watch the Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix race predictions

Max Verstappen landed a record tenth consecutive Grand Prix victory in Italy last time, but the runaway champion­ship leader will need a miracle to extend that streak in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

Even the most die-hard Formula 1 fan will admit that the battle at the front of the field hasn’t been exactly riveting this season.

But with Verstappen and his Red Bull team suffering a nightmare weekend at Marina Bay, a thrilling battle for top honours looks likely.

Verstappen said after his Monza triumph that things wouldn’t be so easy for him in Singapore, but he could not have foreseen the struggles his team have had with the handling of their car around the Marina Bay streets.

Hampered by a lack of balance, Verstappen qualified 11th fastest, one place higher than team-mate Sergio Perez, making this the first time for five years that neither Red Bull reached Q3.

Things could get even worse for Verstappen, who was under investigation for three separate instances of blocking other cars during qualifying.

As was the case at Monza, Carlos Sainz grabbed pole position for Ferrari with his team-mate Charles Leclerc rueing a mistake in third.

But instead of Verstappen starting between them, George Russell lines up on the front row and is in confident mood.

The Mercedes ace is the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a race in the last 12 months, and having saved an extra set of medium tyres, he has more strategy options open to him in the race.

Russell has recovered from a mid-season slump, outqualifying his seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamitlon three times in a row.

From a prominent starting spot he should be able to make the most of his Mercedes’ impressive race pace.

