Qatar Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Ferrari can bag another hefty points haul

Both Ferraris to finish in the top six

Qatar Grand Prix race predictions

Max Verstappen arrives for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix on the verge of winning a third straight F1 drivers' championship in unusual circumstances.

The Dutchman's maiden title in 2021 was earned in such a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the race director was subsequently removed from his post. Last year it wasn't immediately clear whether Verstappen had sealed the title with his Japanese Grand Prix victory, as it took a while to confirm how many points would be awarded for the rain-shortened race.

And this season, it seems very likely that the Red Bull racer will claim the title before Sunday's race starts, as he needs only to finish in the top six in Saturday's Sprint race to retain his crown.

With 11 wins in the last 12 races, it's no surprise Verstappen is an unbackably short price to triumph on Sunday in Lusail. But the battle behind him should be as fierce as it has been all year.

McLaren's recent resurgence means Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri should be in contention to repeat their double podium finish in Japan last time.

But second place in the constructors' championship looks to be between Ferrari and Mercedes.

Red Bull wrapped up the teams' title in Japan despite Sergio Perez failing to finish, but 20 points separate Mercedes in second from Ferrari, who have finally got their act together in recent races.

Carlos Sainz became the first non-Red Bull race winner with his Singapore Grand Prix victory, and the Spaniard has started from pole position twice in the last three races.

Suzuka didn't suit their car particularly well, but they still managed to outscore Mercedes for the fifth race in a row.

Qatar doesn't look an ideal track for them, either, but the car performs better through long corners than it did earlier in the season while their qualifying speed will be a help at a track where overtaking could be tricky.

Take Sainz and Charles Leclerc to both bring their scarlet cars home in the top six, as they have in five of the last seven races that both completed.

