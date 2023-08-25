Dutch Grand Prix qualifying betting tips and F1 predictions: Norris could deny Verstappen homecoming pole

Where to watch the Dutch Grand Prix Saturday

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying predictions

Betting against Max Verstappen has been a quick route to the poor house this season, but for once it could be worth taking on the runaway championship leader in Saturday afternoon's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session.

The Orange Army were out in force at Zandvoort on practice day to welcome the home hero as Formula 1 returned from a four-week summer break. However, the nature of the seaside circuit could leave Verstappen vulnerable in qualifying.

On the evidence of race simulation runs the Dutch destroyer won't have much to worry about on Sunday. But despite going fastest in six of the last seven qualifying sessions, the Red Bull ace has been much more dominant in races than over a single lap.

Verstappen claimed pole in Monaco, but looked set to be beaten by Fernando Alonso until the Dutchman blitzed the final sector of the lap to overturn a 0.3-second deficit. Meanwhile in Hungary, Lewis Hamilton put a stop to a five-race pole position streak for the Dutchman.

Like those two circuits, Zandvoort is made up mostly of curved road with only a short home straight, and the double world champion could again have a fight on his hands.

Verstappen was beaten to the fastest Friday time by McLaren's Lando Norris and while practice form isn't always reliable, it is notable that Verstappen set his own quickest lap later in the day, when the track was notionally faster.

Norris has come alive since his machinery was upgraded four races ago in Austria and like Alonso in Monaco he was denied a pole position at Silverstone only by Verstappen finding time from nowhere in the final few corners of his qualifying lap.

The young Bristolian looks in the mood to turn the tables in Verstappen's backyard.

