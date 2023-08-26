Dutch Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Piastri has the pace to make a forward move





Where to watch the Dutch Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Oscar Piastri top-six finish

2pts 11-8 Hills

Dutch Grand Prix race predictions

Max Verstappen once again produced magic in the final moments of qualifying to secure his eighth pole position of the season for Sunday afternoon’s Dutch Grand Prix.

As had happened at Silverstone, Lando Norris looked in good shape to deny the Dutchman but will have to settle for second after being dislodged by the Red Bull driver with a last-gasp effort.

Verstappen, who holds a 125-point lead in the championship, is just 1-5 to score a record-equaling ninth consecutive grand prix victory in front of his home crowd.

Most of the session took place on a wet track, and there is a strong possibility of rain throughout the day at Zandvoort.

Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri had set some impressive times in the wet but didn’t manage to deliver a clean lap when it counted and lines up eighth.

The Australian rookie has nonetheless had a great debut season alongside the very highly rated Norris and has the potential to move up in the race, particularly if the rain arrives.

Piastri finished second to Verstappen in the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint race before the summer break, and with the car clearly performing well again, the top six looks a realistic aim.

