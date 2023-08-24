Dutch Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Astons can increase tally

Where to watch the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice one & two Sky Sports F1, 11.30am & 3pm Friday

Practice three & qualifying Sky Sports F1, 10.30am & 2pm Saturday

Race Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Aston Martin double points finish

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dutch Grand Prix predictions

Max Verstappen stands on the verge of history this weekend as victory at the Dutch Grand Prix would see him equal Sebastian Vettel's ten-year-old record of nine grand prix wins in a row.

Although it would be no surprise if Verstappen extends the record far beyond that such was the Red Bull star's dominance prior to the summer break.

It's just 1-4 that the Dutch dynamo sends the crowd wild with a home victory, and that's about as short as a driver has ever been going into a grand prix weekend.

As well as breaking records, Verstappen has been breaking trophies recently, with his Hungarian and Belgian Grand Prix prizes both ending up in pieces before the day was out.

Lando Norris was the culprit in Budapest, knocking the ceramic trophy off the top step of the podium during his celebrations and the McLaren racer will no doubt have noted that another earthenware keepsake has been unveiled as this week's prize.

Norris, and his McLaren team, had a bit of a messy weekend in Belgium, but showed enough to suggest they are capable of bouncing back.

Lewis Hamilton had one of his strongest weekends of last season at Zandvoort, looking a contender for victory at one stage during the race.

The seven-time world champion has had six top-four finishes in the last seven races while Charles Leclerc made the podium for only the third time this season at Spa last time out, so the battle for a step on the rostrum looks set to be fierce.

Fernando Alonso has seven podiums to his name this season, but while he doesn't look likely to reach those heights this weekend, he is one of only three drivers, along with Verstappen and Hamilton, to have scored points every weekend.

His Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll has finished in the top ten five times in the last six races, so quotes of odds-against that they both collect points at Zandvoort look generous.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport