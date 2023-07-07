Where to watch the British Grand Prix qualifying

Practice three Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 11.30am Saturday

Qualifying Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 3pm Saturday

British Grand Prix qualifying predictions

The Silverstone crowd basked in glorious sunshine on British Grand Prix practice day, but the swarms of thunderbugs in the air hinted that a change is on the way.

Stormy showers are expected to move in by Saturday morning and there is a strong chance that the drivers will have to bolt on wet-weather tyres at some point.

That would not be unusual this season – treaded rubber has been needed at some stage in all of the last four race weekends and Canada’s qualifying result was heavily influenced by the weather.

But while there were some surprises in that session it was a familiar name at the front. Max Verstappen mastered the tricky conditions to claim what was his third pole position in a row.

The runaway championship leader has since extended that record to four straight poles, and he is a hot favourite to take a fifth at Silverstone.

Practice results offered little in the way of encouragement for his rivals, although last year’s pole-sitter and race winner Carlos Sainz ran Verstappen close in the afternoon.

Many in the crowd will be hoping to see eight-time Silverstone winner Lewis Hamilton bounce back to form.

However, while his Mercedes team seemed to be making significant progress towards the front of the grid they disappointed in Austria last weekend and the early signs are not good again. Hamilton set only the 15th fastest time in the second practice hour, with his fellow Briton and teammate George Russell 12th.

One driver who could be on terms whether or not the rain hits qualifying is Fernando Alonso.

The wily veteran is having a renaissance at Aston Martin and while he was a bit sub-par last weekend he had qualified second for the previous race.

That front row, in the rain in Canada, was his fourth top-two qualifying effort of the season.

It’s true the fast sweeps of Silverstone may not play to the strengths of the green car, but Alonso looks a value bet to qualify in the top three, especially if it rains.

